President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds phone talk with Russian counterpart

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 16, during which the leaders discussed directions and measures to further strengthen the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as regional and international issue of common concern.

Phuc said that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and hopes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in all fields, for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

The two leaders agreed to take measures to further facilitate bilateral trade and investment, expand cooperation and accelerate the implementation of important projects in key fields such as energy, oil and gas, as well as national defence and security in the post-pandemic period.

The Vietnamese President thanked Russia and hoped to continue receiving its support in vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies to fight the pandemic. He also wanted Russia to give Việt Nam priority in accessing vaccines and speed up the transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam.

The Russian President agreed to keep up the assistance and cooperate closely with Việt Nam in this field.

The two leaders committed to closely and effectively coordinating at regional forums, and agreed on the settlement of disputes in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam) by peaceful means, based on respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Vietnamese President affirmed that Việt Nam always welcomes and is ready to act as a bridge for Russia to expand cooperation with the ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region. He asked Russia to continue to pay attention to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community who are living, working, and studying there.

President Putin invited President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to pay an official visit to Russia soon and the invitation was accepted with pleasure. The Vietnamese President also said he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to Việt Nam early for an official visit. — VNS