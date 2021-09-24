President meets representatives of Vietnamese community in U.S.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Ha Kim Ngoc said that the Vietnamese community in the U.S. has actively engaged in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in the home country by providing medical supplies, contributing and raising funds for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund and calling on the U.S. Government and organisations to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

Despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese representative agencies in the U.S. have considered citizen protection as the top priority, he said.

President Phuc affirmed that amid difficulties caused by the pandemic, the Party and State highly valued contributions by overseas Vietnamese.

Briefing them on the conclusion of the Party Central Committee on overseas Vietnamese affairs, the President affirmed that the Party and State consider the Vietnamese community abroad is an indispensable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important resource for the cause of national construction, development and defense.

With 5.3 million people living and working in 130 countries and territories, the Vietnamese community abroad have had an increasingly stable legal status and lives, and made great contributions to the home country's development in various fields, he stressed.

President Phuc noted that during his current visit, many projects worth dozens of billions of USD have been signed between Vietnamese and U.S. firms, showing that the U.S. continues to be among leading partners of Vietnam and Vietnam hopes to further lift bilateral cooperative ties to a new height.

The President stressed that the Vietnamese State and Government consider people's health as a top priority and are working hard to push back the pandemic. He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community abroad will continue to assisting their compatriots at home in overcoming the pandemic.

He also expected that each Vietnamese national abroad will act as a envoy of peace, strengthening the solidarity with their host countries, and helping maintain traditional culture among Vietnamese youths abroad.

The State leader hoped that more overseas Vietnamese young people will contribute to the construction of the homeland with their knowledge and enthusiasm.

He expressed his belief that the Vietnamese community in the U.S. will help foster Vietnam-U.S. ties, affirming that the Vietnamese State will create optimal conditions for them to settle down and integrate well into the host societies as well as maintain and develop the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and look to the Fatherland.

Concluding the meeting, President Phuc witnessed the handing over of 1,000 ventilators donated by David Duong, a Vietnamese-American businessman, to support the home country’s fight against COVID-19.

Source: VNA