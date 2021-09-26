President meets German counterpart, concludes U.S. trip

President Phuc thanked the German Government for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam both directly and through the COVAX Facility, along with medical supplies to help Vietnam fight the pandemic.
The two sides agreed to continue to promote the Vietnam-Germany partnership by increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, bolstering economic, trade and investment cooperation and expanding collaboration to promising fields, especially renewable energy, supporting industry, machinery manufacturing, and logistics.
The Vietnamese State leader said that about 100,000 Vietnamese people who have lived and studied in Germany as well as a community of nearly 200,000 Vietnamese currently living in the European country serve as a special bridge connecting the two countries.
He expressed hope that the German Government and State will continue to create favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to settle down and integrate into the host society.
The two leaders also concurred to continue their close coordination at multilateral forums, thus contributing to maintaining peace, opposing power abuse and promoting international law enforcement.
The same day, President Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the National September 11 Memorial in memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
On September 24 afternoon (local time), President Phuc and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation left New York for Hanoi, concluding the four-day trip to the U.S. for the high-level general debate at the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session and bilateral meetings.
Source: VNA
