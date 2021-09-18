President leaves for Cuba official visit, U.N. General Assembly’s general debate

Later from September 21-24, the President and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session and conduct several bilateral activities in the U.S.
The above activities aim to carry out external policy of the 13th National Party Congress and step up multilateral diplomacy till 2030.
The trip is meant to strengthen Vietnam – Cuba special traditional friendship and cooperation, and deepen cooperation between Vietnam and countries and international organizations, demonstrating that Vietnam is a friend, a trustworthy partner of the international community.
It also conveys a message at the highest level to international friends about a dynamic, innovative, thriving and peace-loving nation, upholds multilateralism and reflects its role and position as a responsible member and makes practical contributions to activities of the U.N. and international community.
Source: VNA
