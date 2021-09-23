President hosts CEO of US’s Quantum Group

New York — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received Arun Savkur, CEO of the US's Quantum Group on September 22 in New York (local time), witnessing the handover of the cooperation agreement between the group and a Vietnamese joint venture.
The joint venture was established between the Kinhbac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) and the Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL).
At the reception, Savkur said based on its resources and financial strengths, Quantum is committed to making contribution to Việt Nam's development, initially with a series of projects worth VNĐ20 – 30 billion in total.
Quantum wishes to make large investments across many important fields in Việt Nam and to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to build a healthcare system combining the western high technology and the eastern traditional medicine, the CEO said.
He added his company intends to channel capital into building a technology centre for COVID-19 vaccine production in Việt Nam.
Praising the US group's potential and achievement worldwide, President Phuc said they are long-term and strategic projects in Việt Nam' and hoped Quantum to promote those on biotechnology research in caring and protecting people’s health.
The official requested Việt Nam's ministries of Planning and Investment, Industry and Trade, and Construction assist Quantum and the KBC and SAIGONTEL in successfully implementing their projects in Việt Nam.
He stated Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities will create best conditions possible in terms of administrative procedures and business climate for Quantum to soon launch its investment projects.
Phuc said he wanted Quantum, as a capital contributor of Pfizer, would push the vaccine producer to continue its cooperation in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam.
The State leader highlighted the robust growth of Việt Nam – US ties across all spheres and said he believes based on the experience and capacity of and cooperation achievement between Quantum, KB, and SAIGONTEL, the joint venture's new investment projects will reap further successes in the future. — VNS
