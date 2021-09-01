President Ho Chi Minh with aspiration for independence, freedom, happiness spotlighted

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Van Loi said that the symposium offered a chance to once again study and clarify the revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh and pay tribute to his great contributions to the national liberation and development cause.

Loi said that according to the late President, national independence must be associated with freedom and happiness for all people and is a prerequisite for the realization of the people’s freedom and happiness, and the people’s freedom and happiness are the fundamental criterion and a measure of the value of national independence.

President Ho Chi Minh's aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness has become a great motivation and strength for the Vietnamese people to overcome all difficulties and challenges, he affirmed.

He emphasized that the entire Party, people and military are currently implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, promoting the movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, and taking drastic measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health.

The late leader's will and aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness should continue to be creatively applied and developed in order to encourage and promote the tradition of patriotism, solidarity, and self-resilience to overcome difficulties and obstacles, firmly stepping on the path of renewal and development, for a Vietnam with wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice and civilization, added Loi.

Participants also focused discussion on the life and career of the late leader who devoted all of his life to national independence and the people’s freedom and happiness.

Source: VNA