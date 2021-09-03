President Ho Chi Minh remembered in France, Singapore

Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang thanked the municipal authorities for helping organize the ceremony and appreciated the city’s contributions to the development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and France.

Montreau Deputy Mayor Florian Vigneron affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh is not only a friend of the French people, but also a particularly important figure for the French Communist Party. He stressed the close friendship between Montreau and Vietnamese localities, and sympathized with the Vietnamese people about the difficulties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 2, the Vietnamese Embassy and representative offices in Singapore laid flowers at the monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the Asian Civilizations Museum’s premises.

Source: VNA