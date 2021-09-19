Preparation for first Vietnam – Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange checked

The delegation inspected the preparation for activities such as the welcome and farewell ceremonies for the Vietnamese and Lao delegations at Lao Bao International Border Gate, the national border marker saluting ceremonies, the joint patrol in the area of Border Marker 605, art exchange programs, and more.
Speaking at the inspection, General Dao stressed that the first Vietnam – Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange is an important political event. Therefore, he urged the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard Command to overcome hardships and closely collaborate with relevant agencies to complete the preparation for the event as planned.
On the occasion, the delegation visited and presented gifts to troops in action at COVID-19 Checkpoints 22 and 38 of the Border Station of Lao Bao International Border Gate.
Source: Baobienphong
Translated by Trung Thanh
