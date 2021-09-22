Police officer returns wallet to owner

PANO – Second Lieutenant Le Thanh Trung, an officer of Traffic Police 5 of Hanoi's Department of Road and Railway Police, returned a wallet to its owner on August 17th.

Nguyen Tien Cong (L) receives his wallet at Pham Dinh Ho ward’s police station.

Previously, Trung found the wallet while on patrol at the corner of Tran Hung Dao and Han Thuyen Streets, Hoan Kiem district. He immediately informed Pham Dinh Ho ward’s police station to find its owner. The wallet contained over VND 20.6 million in cash, some personal papers and an ATM card.

Around 30 minutes later, Nguyen Tien Cong from Phuc Tan ward, Hoan Kiem district, came to the police station and received his property after his identity was verified.

Translated by Trung Thanh