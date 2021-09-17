Police investigate death of 6-year-old girl in Hà Nội

Xuân Đỉnh Primary School in Xuân Đỉnh Ward, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội.— Photo tieuhocxuandinh.pgdbactuliem.edu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Police in Xuân Đỉnh Ward, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, are investigating the death of a six-year-old girl.

The girl, a student at Xuân Đỉnh Primary School, reportedly died on Thursday afternoon.

She was due to take an online class on Thursday afternoon. However, she did not participate.

Head of the district's Education and Training Department Nguyễn Thị Hương said that when she heard rumours the girl died while studying online, the department immediately made enquiries and the teacher of the student confirmed that the girl was absent from class.

Hương also said that the district's education sector had adjusted the times of online classes after parents raised objections.

The online class was held in the evening instead of morning or afternoon, so that parents, who were busy during the day, could supervise their children during the class, she said. — VNS