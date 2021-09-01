PM’s special working group on settling obstacles facing businesses, people set up

The group, led by Deputy PM Le Minh Khai, is an inter-sectoral team performing the mission of assisting the Government and the PM in directing and coordinating the settlement of important issues.
It is tasked with actively exploring, grasping information about and summarizing difficulties and obstacles facing businesses and people, and giving proposals to the PM on solutions to deal with important and urgent matters of inter-regional and inter-sectoral significance, thus settling the problems in a timely manner.
At the same time, the group will support the PM in directing and coordinating the operations of ministries, sectors and localities in addressing the issues, while giving advice on measures to remove difficulties and obstacles facing enterprises and people.
It is also assigned to help the PM supervise and speed up the process of solving the problems.
The group will report to the PM on a monthly and quarterly basis or per request on the real situation, outcomes and progress of the implementation of its tasks.
Source: VNA
