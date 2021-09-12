PM warns against hastiness in reopening after lockdown

- HCM City develops 7 key strategies after September 15, will issue ‘COVID-19 green cards’
- Health ministry proposes Telehealth to treat COVID-19 patients at home
- Over 795,000 COVID-hit workers eligible for assistance
- HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief
- Fully vaccinated people still have to comply with social distancing regulations, 5K message: Health ministry
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday warned businesses not to be hasty in resuming activities just because the battle against the COVID-19 has produced initial positive signs.
The PM made the order while chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to review the work in the past week and outlined measures and tasks in line with the current pandemic situation.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, new coronavirus infections in the community in the past week declined compared to the previous week in some localities with large numbers of cases, including Đà Nẵng (down 60 per cent), Bình Dương (27 per cent), and Long An (3 per cent).
The daily number of deaths nationwide has also fallen by 30 per cent on average, with HCM City down 30 per cent, Đồng Nai 50 per cent, Long An 30 per cent, and Tiền Giang 70 per cent.
Among the 23 provinces and cities that are applying social distancing and stronger measures, eight have gained good control of the pandemic while three others, HCM City, Bình Dương, and Kiên Giang, still need to drastically carry out anti-COVID-19 measures to bring the outbreaks under control, the steering committee noted.
However, despite encouraging improvements, there remain certain shortcomings, it pointed out, elaborating that social distancing in some places has yet to be enforced seriously enough, the implementation of activities to ensure social security is still slower than expected, goods supplies remain unstable, and some localities have been impatient to reopen and ease restrictions despite a lack of specific plans.
PM Chính, who is also Chairman of the national steering committee, asked ministries, sectors, and localities to avoid negligence after gaining good initial results and practising social distancing for a long period of time, and to steer clear of hastiness in resuming production and business activities.
He ordered continuing efforts to ensure social security, assessing the implementation of the Government's Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP on some support policies for pandemic-hit workers and employers, further encouraging private resources to help guarantee social security, and enhancing public – private partnership in the COVID-19 combat.
The Government leader also asked for stronger application of information technology to the pandemic fight.
He told the Ministry of Health to soon complete an overall strategy for the COVID-19 prevention and control in the new context, which should focus on vaccination, testing, and treatment, and to improve the response capacity so that the country can return to the "new normal" in 2022.
The ministry was tasked with building guidance for easing restrictions and resuming activities step by step and under control. It was also requested to continually making assessment of the situation so as to make timely and appropriate adjustments of the reopening process to ensure safety. —VNS
- Michael Gove warns Britain the lockdown will be reintroduced in areas that see infections rise in 'whack-a-mole' plan as Boris Johnson prepares plan to kick-start construction and re-open offices and schools - despite coronaphobia paralysing UK
- Boris Johnson speech today: What did the PM say about easing lockdown on June 10?
- An Elite Group Of Scientists Tried To Warn Trump Against Lockdowns In March
- Seven days that led to lockdown of 4.5million people: Whitty demanded Spain quarantine on Saturday, Vallance raised alarm about second wave on Monday and PM warned of 'bubbling' cases on Tuesday before Hancock's late-night announcement
- Professor Chris Whitty warns ministers have pushed lockdown easing measures 'to their limits' and giving people more freedoms will 'absolutely' lead to the virus resurging
- How dreary! HENRY DEEDES watches party pooper PM and his Captain Cautious halt lockdown easing
- 150 Health ‘Experts’ Call for Imposing Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 as Study Warns Easier to Catch Virus at Home
- Coronavirus Australia: Two factors that will see NSW go into lockdown
- Melbourne lockdown could last until Christmas as state battles coronavirus cases
- Britain gets its summer back: PM halves 2m rule, opens pubs and lets households mix inside from July 4 - but warns he could 'put the handbrake on at any time' with 95% of UK still in danger of catching coronavirus
- SAGE expert warns pubs could have to shut in trade-off to let schools reopen next month - as it's revealed police have warned the ARMY might have to be called in to quell social unrest over local lock-downs
- Schools reopening UK: Six things parents need to know before children go back after coronavirus lockdown
- Government scientist Neil Ferguson, 51 - whose death toll projections sparked lockdown - QUITS after admitting he allowed married mistress, 38, to break stay-at-home rules to visit him for trysts
- 'I want to get fit, not drunk!' Anger as PM says pubs can reopen on July 4 but not gyms, swimming pools and sports centres
- Zoos and drive-in cinemas will be reopened from MONDAY in the next round of lockdown easing, Boris Johnson to announce
- Fitness fans hit the gyms and pools as doors reopen for first time in four months today - but studios face strain after thousands adopt home work-out routines during lockdown
- Pubs and restaurants may have to shut for schools to reopen fully in September, Government scientists warn
- How New South Wales could be heading towards a second lockdown as experts warn that virus cases from Melbourne are already in the state
- Coronavirus | Hit hard by lockdown, museums in Goa await govt. approval to reopen
- Could YOUR town be hit by the next local lockdown? Coronavirus cases have almost TRIPLED in a week in Shropshire as official surveillance report reveals six hotspots have yet to be hit by tougher measures
PM warns against hastiness in reopening after lockdown have 981 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.