PM urges readiness as storm season nears

A landslide blocks a road. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urges all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters. — Photo for illustration. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on cities, provinces and agencies to be prepared for floods and storms in order to minimise human and property losses caused by natural disasters.

The PM has sent a dispatch to a number of agencies within government, warning that now is the time people should not let their guards down, as the country approaches the peak time of year for floods and storms.

He issued the notice to the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control; the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue; ministries, ministerial-level agencies and the people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, natural disasters continue to develop complicatedly and unpredictably. From now until year-end, between seven and nine storms and tropical depressions are expected to form in the East Sea, of which three or four will have direct impact on the mainland.

Flash floods and landslides may occur in the mountains of the northern and north central regions in September and October, while heavy downpours are forecast to hit the central and south central regions in October, November and the first half of December.

To actively respond to natural disasters, protect people’s lives, and minimise losses, especially amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government leader requested the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to direct ministries, sectors and localities to review and update response plans, and instruct the operation of reservoirs and the effective exploitation of water resources.

It is necessary to prepare personnel, vehicles and equipment to promptly support localities in dealing with any disasters and conducting search and rescue missions when necessary, the PM stressed.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was asked to keep a close watch on the weather, and give quick and reliable forecasts and warnings.

Local governments were required to put forward plans to relocate local residents in flooded regions to safe places, and keep a close watch on the operation of reservoirs as well as irrigation systems, especially those at high risk. — VNS