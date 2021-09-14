PM requires preventing corruption, vested interests in medical supplies purchase for COVID-19 fight

He made the order during an online working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Tien Giang on measures to push back the pandemic on September 13.

The PM pointed to a number of gaps in pandemic prevention and control activities.

He requested the localities to stick to directions from central agencies, especially the policy of considering communes and wards as "fortresses" and people as "warriors" in the fight against COVID-19, and taking the people as the centre and subject of pandemic prevention and control activities.

The Government leader asked the provinces to set specific goals when applying social distancing measures, and make the utmost efforts to put the pandemic under control by September 30 at the latest.

He reminded sectors and localities to strengthen communication activities to provide the people with information and knowledge in pandemic prevention and control.

Regarding vaccine issues, the PM held that together with efforts to buy and import vaccines, it is crucial to speed up the research of home-grown vaccines as well as the transfer of technology for vaccine production inside the country.

He urged the Ministry of Health to continue allocate vaccines based on the real situation in localities, while ensuring safe and effective vaccination. The ministry should also prepare vaccines for following years as well as vaccines for children, he asked.

At the session, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, leaders of ministries, sectors and medical experts gave their opinions on the current pandemic situation and proposed more support for medical workers including improving their capacity, especially in COVID-19 testing and treatment. They stressed the need to speed up vaccination for people with high risk of infection.

Source: VNA