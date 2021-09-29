PM required more efforts to complete 95 percent of public investment disbursement plan in 2021

Speaking at a national teleconference on September 28 to seek solutions to accelerate the disbursement of the capital in 2021, PM Chinh noted that the country has so far disbursed only 47.38 percent of the total 500 trillion VND (21.96 billion USD) of public investment allocated for this year.

He urged ministries, sectors and localities to discuss measures to remove obstacles in the work to speed up the progress of the disbursement and improve the efficiency of public investment capital, thus helping to boost socio-economic development in 2021 and laying a foundation for growth in 2022, with the motto of ensuring progress and quality of the disbursement in parallel with strengthening supervision and examination to prevent corruption in public investment activities.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung explained that the slow disbursement was due to many factors, including the ground clearance, bidding, changes in policies and regulations, the capacity of investors and contractors, and especially impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conference, leaders of localities recording high ratios of public investment capital disbursement such as Bac Giang, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa shared their experience in the work. At the same time, many sectors, agencies and localities highlighted the difficulties facing them in the work.

Representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that they are working to make suitable adjustments in institutions to remove obstacles in the field to deal with bottlenecks in the disbursement of public investment capital.

Concluding the conference, PM Chinh underlined the significance of public investment in promoting economic growth, creating jobs and incomes for workers and improving people’s lives, noting that the Government has made various directions to speed up the disbursement of the capital this year.

The Government leader affirmed that amid the difficulties brought about by COVID-19, speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital is an important solution to recover and boost socio-economic development.

He requested ministries, sectors and localities to continue ensuring good control over the pandemic to create favorable conditions for the resumption and promotion of public investment capital disbursement.

The ministries, sectors and localities were also asked to simplify administrative procedures, increasing the application of technology and promoting digital transformation to save time and costs for people and businesses, ensuring safety and smooth transport of goods and materials serving projects.

He also asked the ministries, sectors and localities to report to the PM and the government the problems facing them for timely solutions.

Source: VNA