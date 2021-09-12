PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam

Akkerman affirmed that the Dutch Government attaches importance to the two countries' comprehensive partnership, as well as their strategic partnerships in climate change response, water management, and sustainable agriculture, considering these as the solid foundation for continuing to develop relations between the countries' Governments and business circles in an extensive and effective manner for the sake of “the economies, human, and the planet."

Appreciating the Vietnamese Government and the PM's attention to E.U. businesses, including Dutch firms, she held that both countries are holding numerous opportunities and prospects for enhancing cooperation.

She expressed her hope that the two countries will keep effectively implementing the Vietnam – E.U. Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and soon carry out the E.U. – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thereby giving an important impulse to Vietnam's relations with the E.U. and the Netherlands.

The diplomat also noted the attention of E.U. investors, including Dutch ones, to seaport and logistics industries, voicing her belief that cooperation projects in these sectors will help reduce transportation costs and increase the flow of goods from Vietnam to European nations. She added that the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands is handling about 60 percent of Vietnamese goods exported to Europe.

Akkerman informed that the Dutch Government will present ventilators and medical supplies worth some VND 43 billion (USD 1.9 million) to Vietnam, and the Netherlands will continue accompanying Vietnam in the battle against COVID-19.

Thanking the Dutch Government and businesses for their precious assistance, PM Chinh asked the ambassador to propose the Government, relevant agencies, and enterprises of the Netherlands keep supporting Vietnam to access vaccine sources early via different forms such as lending or donation, and assist the latter with COVID-19 drugs and medical equipment.

He shared the view that after one year of implementation, the EVFTA has been creating positive changes to bilateral economic – trade ties, with the Netherlands currently the second largest trade partner and the biggest FDI investor from Europe in Vietnam.

The Government leader called on the Dutch parliament to soon ratify the EVIPA and support the removal of the "yellow card" warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for Vietnam's fishery sector.

PM Chinh highly valued the Netherlands' capacity and experience in climate change response, water management, and sustainable agriculture, and proposed that the two countries strengthen cooperation in helping Vietnam's Mekong Delta cope with the sea level rise, land subsidence, and coastal erosion; develop sustainable agriculture; and expand ties to other potential fields like human resource training, public – private partnership, and sea, rail, and air transportation to optimize goods trading and facilitate the delivery of Vietnam's seasonal farm produce such as longan and lychee to the Netherlands and other E.U. countries.

He reiterated that the Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from the E.U. and the Netherlands, to do business and make investment in Vietnam. The country also welcomes potential international investors who are interested in the Cai Mep Ha logistics center project in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

The PM applauded the fruitful bilateral coordination in the recent past, requesting the two countries continue reinforcing cooperation, supporting each other at multilateral forums and international organizations, especially the United Nations, and working closely in regional and global issues in the coming time.

Regarding the East Sea (South China Sea) issue, Ambassador Akkerman said the Netherlands supports ASEAN's viewpoint and wish to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and over flight, and to settle disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

On this occasion, PM Chinh asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to Dutch PM Mark Rutte to visit Vietnam in the near future.

Source: VNA