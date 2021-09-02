PM: medical scientists play key role in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
During a working session with 70 scientists, professors, doctors and leaders of the sector, hospitals, medical universities in Hanoi on September 1, PM Chinh said science-technology used in the sector has dealt with urgent issues, with scientists and experts playing a key role in innovation and creativity.
Amid the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, he asked them to fully tap linkage with the network of scientists and science organisations worldwide to seek supplies, as well as offer instructions on Covid-19 examination and treatment on the mass media.
PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his belief that medical scientists will continue the tradition of predecessors to contribute to the community health, with their brainpower, mettle and aspirations.
Participants at the event said they are determined to dedicate to the country's health care cause, especially amid the pandemic at present.
They affirmed that the Government's Covid-19 prevention and control policy is right. To make it more effective, they suggested the Government continue directing the fight in the "5K vaccine medicine technology" strategy, stepping up research and production of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines at home, especially vaccines for children.
- Pictures that expose PM's coronavirus testing shambles: Desperate NHS staff are turned AWAY from empty swab station 'because they haven't booked' while just 13 miles away others queue for checks - amid claims 85% of self-isolating workers are NOT infected
- Boris Johnson 'will keep Britain in lockdown until at least June': PM vows to proceed with 'baby steps' amid fears care home outbreaks have scuppered recovery ahead of crucial address to the nation on Sunday
- Shamed Neil Ferguson's lover said lockdown 'strained' her open marriage to lookalike husband a day after the couple enjoyed secret tryst - as Matt Hancock says he's 'speechless'
- Boris Johnson scrambles to defend his new 'stay alert' slogan amid mass confusion and anger among Cabinet hawks that he has ALREADY recorded parts of his 7pm coronavirus 'exit strategy' speech without consulting them
- UK's crucial coronavirus R rate could be only JUST below one, Boris Johnson admits as he says UK is still on a knife edge and tougher restrictions will return if it rises
- Boris Johnson claims the UK will test 'hundreds of thousands of people every day' – despite ministers FAILING to hit 100,000 tests a day target for eight days in a row
PM: medical scientists play key role in Covid-19 fight have 392 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.