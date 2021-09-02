PM: medical scientists play key role in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA) During a working session with 70 scientists, professors, doctors and leaders of the sector, hospitals, medical universities in Hanoi on September 1, PM Chinh said science-technology used in the sector has dealt with urgent issues, with scientists and experts playing a key role in innovation and creativity.

Amid the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, he asked them to fully tap linkage with the network of scientists and science organisations worldwide to seek supplies, as well as offer instructions on Covid-19 examination and treatment on the mass media.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his belief that medical scientists will continue the tradition of predecessors to contribute to the community health, with their brainpower, mettle and aspirations.

Participants at the event said they are determined to dedicate to the country's health care cause, especially amid the pandemic at present.

They affirmed that the Government's Covid-19 prevention and control policy is right. To make it more effective, they suggested the Government continue directing the fight in the "5K vaccine medicine technology" strategy, stepping up research and production of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines at home, especially vaccines for children.