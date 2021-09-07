PM and four deputy PMs assigned responsibilities

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and four deputy PMs. —Photo zingnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decision to assign tasks to himself and four deputy PMs.

According to the decision, the Prime Minister fully performs the tasks and powers prescribed by the Constitution and the Law on Government Organization.

He is in charge of the Government, members of the Government, heads of Governmental agencies, and chairpersons of people’s committees at all levels; as well as directing major, important and strategic matters in the functions, tasks and powers of the Government.

The deputy PMs are tasked with assisting the PM and representing the PM to make decisions and be responsible for their sectors.

PM Phạm Minh Chính, Politburo member and secretary of the Party Delegation to the Government , leads and manages the functions, tasks and power of the Government.

The Prime Minister governs the national socio-economic development strategies and plans; national financial, credit and monetary strategies and policies; national defence, security and foreign affairs strategy; personnel work; administrative reform; administrative boundaries; general issues on emulation and rewards work; coordination between the Government and agencies of the Party, the National Assembly, the President, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations.

The Prime Minister supervises and directs the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam Radio, and the Management Board of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum.

PM Chính holds the position of Chairman of the State Steering Committee on East Sea – Islands; Chairman of the National Committee on e-Government, Chairman of the Central Emulation – Rewards Council; Head of the National Cybersecurity and Safety Steering Committee; and Head of the Government’s Administrative Reform Steering Committee

He is also chairman of a number of councils, national committees and heads of other steering committees.

Phạm Bình Minh, Politburo member, deputy secretary of the Government’s Party Personnel Committee, has been assigned as permanent Deputy PM.

He is in charge of institution building, judicial reform, diplomacy and foreign relations including Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

He also governs official development assistance, concessional loan mobilization, foreign non-Governmental aid, foreign non-Governmental organisations; and international integration.

Minh also monitors bilateral and multilateral international commitments; ASEAN Single Window, National Single Window; Foreign Direct Investment; Việt Nam’s relations with international and regional organisations; border work and East Sea – island issues; affairs of Vietnamese people living overseas and foreigners living in Việt Nam; human rights issues; ethnic and religious affairs; poverty alleviation; as well as traffic order and safety.

He is responsible for coordinating work between the Government and the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

He supervises the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, the Ethnic Affairs Committee, the Government Office and Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.

He chairs national committees including the National Steering Committee on International Integration, the Steering Committee on Bilateral Co-operation between Việt Nam and China; the Việt Nam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee; the State Steering Committee on border demarcation and marking on land; and the Steering Committee on Human Rights.

Deputy PM Lê Minh Khái, secretary of the Party Central Committee and member of the Government’s Party Personnel Committee, is in charge of the economy including finance, banking, the stock market, financial investment sources, State reserves, macroeconomic forecasting, State budget expenditure, use of state budget reserves, the financial reserve fund, foreign exchange reserve fund and other funds of the State.

He also manages wage policy and social insurance, as well as monitors reorganising and reforming State-owned enterprises, inspecting and settling complaints and denunciations and anti-corruption, among others.

On behalf of the PM, Deputy PM Khái supervises the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Vietnam, Government Inspectorate, Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, Vietnam Social Security, National Financial Supervision Commission, Vietnam Development Bank and Deposit Insurance of Vietnam.

He is Chairman of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council; Head of the Central Steering Committee on the Reform of Salary Policy, and Head of Social Security and Incentives for People with Meritorious Services.

Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam, member of Party Central Committee and member of the Government’s Party Personnel Committee, is responsible for education and training, science-technology, employment and social issues, information and communication, culture, tourism, sports, health, children, as well as population and family planning.

He monitors the Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Information and Communications, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, Hà Nội National University and HCM City National University.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the Government’s Party Personnel Committee, is in charge of industry, agriculture and rural development, trade, import, export, construction, transportation, natural resources and environment.

Sectors under his management are also responding to climate change, energy, national key projects, economic zones, industrial parks, export processing zones, flood and storm prevention, as well as search and rescue.

He manages the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Construction, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. — VNS