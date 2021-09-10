Phu Quoc Island to welcome visitors next month

Phu Quoc Island, one of the most famous tourist attractions in Vietnam, will welcome visitors from October, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).

Khem beach in Phu Quoc. Photos: Phuquoc.gov.vn

The ministry on September 9 said that the trial period will last for six months or will be adjusted depending on the pandemic evolution.

As per regulations by Kien Giang Province where Phu Quoc Island is located, visitors to the island need to finish two shots and have negative RT-PCR testing results within 72 hours upon arrival.

In Phu Quoc, regular patrols to enforce anti-pandemic rules are conducted by the Naval Command Region No.5, Coast Guard No.4, and border guards.

To ensure safety, all cargo drivers to Phu Quoc are subject to free quick tests at Bai Vong port. The transshipment is done at Bai Vong port to prevent flows of people from entering the island. In addition, community-based teams against Covid-19 prevention and control are always on duty at the port to supervise the enforcement.

Since the fresh outbreak flared up in Vietnam, Phu Quoc has confirmed four drivers and a nurse who is now totally recovered and discharged.

Huynh Quang Hung, chairman of Phu Quoc People's Committee, said vaccination will help the island ensure safety measures. So far, the island has vaccinated more than 30% of its 144,000 residents in an inoculation campaign.

Hung affirms that the local authorities are getting ready to welcome visitors by having well-equipped medical facilities to serve the anti-pandemic mission.

Tranh stream in Phu Quoc.

Tourism recovery plan

Vietnam is making preparations for the adoption of vaccine passports to pursue its twin goal of containing the Covid-19 pandemic and developing economy.

Such a move was announced at the Ministry of Foreign Affair (MoFA)'s press conference held on September 9.

The country will also adjust regulations on immigration to facilitate foreign experts, laborers, and investors in Vietnam, the MoFA's deputy spokesperson Doan Khac Viet said.

Currently, the Ministry of Health has not released guidance on entry and quarantine for fully-vaccinated foreign visitors.

Earlier, Vietnam's top leaders, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh required local authorities to pilot vaccine passports to foreign visitors coming to some unaffected areas like Phu Quoc Island.

Vaccine passport has been applied in some countries and areas but the World Health Organization (WHO) which called it "immunity" passport has outlined considerations regarding this. Until now, WHO does not back immunity passports.

To date, about 130 countries have approved vaccine passports. Vietnam has cut the quarantine period for fully vaccinated foreign arrivals to seven days, rather than the previous 14. Arrivals must also test negative for the virus within 72 hours before arrival.

Dau reef in Phu Quoc.