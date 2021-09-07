Photo exhibition in Czech Republic promotes beauty of Việt Nam

Visitors at the exhibition held by Vietnam News Agency and the Embassy of Việt Nam in the Czech Republic. — VNA/ VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition is on display in Prague, the Czech Republic, showing the landscapes and people of Việt Nam.

The exhibition held by the Embassy of Việt Nam in the Czech Republic and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s Prague bureau introduces the daily lives of Vietnamese in the European nation and their charitable activities helping Czech authorities and people battle COVID-19.

"It is impressive to see the photos at the exhibition," said former Deputy Minister of Finance Dr Martin Pros at the exhibition’s opening ceremony.

"I have many Vietnamese friends because I'm living in Libus, Prague, which is home to the largest Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. We always appreciate support from Việt Nam when COVID-19 broke out."

The Vietnamese community was recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group in the Czech Republic in 2013.

The exhibition also features the Việt Nam – Czech Republic traditional friendship through meetings of high-ranking officials.

Journalist Pavel Novak, another visitor at the exhibition, said he likes to discover Vietnamese culture.

"I love Vietnamese culture and I have been studying Vietnamese for one year," he told the VNA correspondent.

He also expressed his desire to visit Việt Nam because he heard a lot about the beautiful country with wonderful nature including waterfalls and white sand along the coast.

He hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon making life in the Czech Republic and Việt Nam return to normal and flights will resume operations so that he will have a chance to go and see Việt Nam’s beaches.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy, photos at the exhibition will also be placed on display in other localities of the host country during cultural events of the Vietnamese community in an attempt to promote images of Việt Nam and strengthen the two nations' friendship.

The exhibition was one of the activities held in Europe to mark the 76th National Day of Việt Nam. VNS