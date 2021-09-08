People with both forms of permit can travel in Hà Nội

Forces check vehicles at Trần Nhật Duật checkpoint. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the Hà Nội People’s Committee to have specific instructions, and promptly correct shortcomings in the issuance of travel permits according to issued regulations, so as not to let people and businesses wait too long.

The Prime Minister has also asked the Ministry of Health to provide specific guidance on the proposal of the HCM City Transport Association on conducting testing for drivers who have received two full doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

It aims to both ensure safety for the passengers, and create favourable conditions for the transportation and circulation of goods.

The Ministry of Education and Training was asked to urgently guide and direct localities on equipping learning facilities and textbooks for online learning.

People using both old travel permits and the new form of travel permit with a QR code can go through COVID-19 checkpoints in the capital city of Hà Nội from 6am on Wednesday.

The city will tighten the check of travel permits from September 8 as part of efforts to ensure strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, Đinh Tiến Dũng, said the implementation of the three-area zoning plan from September 6 would meet the requirements of COVID prevention and control amid complicated pandemic developments in the city.

This solution not only ensures the continued implementation of social distancing measures in the “red zone,” but also creates favourable conditions for production and business recovery, and social security assurance in the “orange zone” and "green zone".

After three rounds of social distancing throughout the city, Hà Nội has controlled the pandemic to prevent a strong outbreak. People with travel permits are allowed to travel across zoning areas, but must arrive at the right destination.

The functional forces will strictly handle violated cases who go out when not necessary, to stop the source of infection, narrow the red zone, and put control the pandemic as soon as possible.

People in the city are asked to stay at home and only go outside in necessary cases like business trips, working at essential businesses (State agencies, factories, essential shops and service providers), buying food and medicines, or emergencies such as medical issues, fires or natural disasters.

Non-essential services and businesses remain closed.

The city authorities have tightened inspection and supervision at COVID-19 checkpoints, making sure travel permits are used correctly. VNS