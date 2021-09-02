Peacekeepers make poster to celebrate National Day from South Sudan

The poster is made of recycled waste to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2). Photos courtesy of the Communist Youth Union of Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital in South Sudan

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Youth Union of Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital in South Sudan has completed a poster made of recycled waste to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Members of the union who are serving as peacekeepers in the African country finished the poster after 10 days with the aim to encourage and strengthen the solidarity of the Việt Nam People’s Army and people to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the hospital’s youth union.

The poster aims to encourage all staff and officials of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force who are working and serving at Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, the report said.

The youth union members collected cans and bottles of different colours to make the special work.

Inspired by Doctor Tống Vân Anh, Secretary of the Youth Union of Level 2 Field Hospital No 3, the union members spent a lot of time collecting beer cans and soft drinks bottles of different colours to make the work.

To start the painting, the members sketched the details on paper and then put them on the cans to cut, assemble and shape.

They said it was not easy because each piece required meticulousness and ingenuity.

Vietnamese soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The poster symbolises the spirit and strength of the young generation today while performing their tasks overseas.

The image is of military medical and logistics forces in peacekeeping uniforms carrying out their mission entrusted by the Fatherland and the United Nations.

Behind them is the image of a red flag with a yellow star with the picture of late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Major General Hòang Kim Phụng, Director of the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department, suggested to the members of the Level 2 Field Hospital No 3 to include President Hồ Chí Minh’s message "Hữu nghị và hòa bình giữa nhân dân toàn thế giới" (Friendship and peace among people all over the world) on the poster.

The aspiration of “peace for people all over the world” is also the guideline for activities of the Level 2 Field Hospital No 3 in South Sudan, the union said.

Promoting the tradition and achievements of the field hospitals that have served there before, the youth of Level 2 Field Hospital No 3 is always determined to “practise virtue, practise talent”, perform their assigned tasks, contributing to bringing a peaceful life for local people, according to the report. VNS