Party chief hosts reception for Chinese Foreign Minister

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) meets Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on September 11 for Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, who is in Việt Nam for an official visit and to co-chair the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation.

Minister Wang Yi congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will achieve the development goals for 2030 and 2045 set by the Congress.

The Chinese minister informed this host on the common perceptions and important outcomes reached during the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation.

He stated that the two sides should strengthen political trust, promote cooperation across the fields and constantly enrich the content of the China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Wang also said China is willing to work with Việt Nam in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming Wang and the Chinese delegation to Việt Nam, Party General Secretary Trọng appreciated the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation and the official visit by the Chinese Foreign Minister. He said the visit will contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.

The Vietnamese Party leader congratulated China on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the 72nd National Day of China. He re-affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to the neighbourly friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China.

Appreciating the good developments in the relations between the two Parties and countries in the recent past, General Secretary Trọng proposed that the two sides continue to increase high-level contact, strengthen mutual friendship and political trust, enhance the effectiveness of cooperative mechanisms between the two Parties and promote the sharing of experience in Party building and national governance.

The Party chief also urged promoting win-win substantial collaboration between the two countries' ministries, sectors and localities, bolstering educational work to raise the awareness of their people, especially young generations, about the traditional friendship between the two Parties and nations, and patiently settling disputes and differences, thus helping boost the healthy and sustainable development of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the benefits of their people. — VNS