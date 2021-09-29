Pandemic-hit foreigners in Hanoi receive support

Tran Thi Phuong, Deputy Permanent President of HAUFO, said that the recipients are foreign experts, guest workers, teachers, post-graduates and students. The small gifts, among 392 gifts presented this time, were seen as a source of spiritual encouragement for international friends and demonstrated the thoughtfulness of Hanoians in particular and the Vietnamese people in general.
Previously, HAUFO and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee's Hanoi chapter gave 270 gifts to needy foreigners in Hanoi.
Apart from the gift-presentation, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee's Hanoi chapter has carried out numerous practical activities to prevent COVID-19 and support needy people in the city who have been badly affected by the pandemic, especially during the city's social distancing period.
Translated by Mai Huong
