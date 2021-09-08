Over 795,000 COVID-hit workers eligible for assistance

A worker in southern Long An Province’s Bến Lức District receives support from local police during the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) system has confirmed the list of over 795,000 workers from more than 29,300 employers who are eligible for financial support in 62 out of 63 cities and provinces under a Government resolution and the Prime Minister’s decision on policies supporting employees and employers affected by the coronavirus.

Of them, over 613,000 had their labour contracts suspended and more than 80,000 quit jobs to receive aid worth VNĐ1 million each, while over 1,000 others were given professional training to continue with their jobs.

More than 613 units had to borrow loans to pay salaries for over 45,800 workers who became unemployed due to the pandemic.

A further 151 units also proposed accessing loans to pay workers in the fields of transport, aviation, tourism, lodging and sending Vietnamese workers abroad.

As of September 5, the VSS allowed 471 units with 87,237 COVID-hit workers to suspend payments to pension and death benefit funds in 47 out of 63 cities and provinces, worth a total VNĐ588.3 billion (US$25.5 million). — VNS