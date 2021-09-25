Outstanding women of ethnic minority and religious groups honoured

PANO – 61 women of different ethnic minority and religious groups were honoured at a conference jointly organized by the Central Highlands Steering Committee and the Vietnam Women's Association Central Committee on February 28th in Buon Ma Thuot City for their outstanding achievements in carrying out the "Study and Follow President Ho Chi Minh's moral example" movement in the Central Highlands.

Reports delivered at the conference pointed out that through effective, creative models and activities in the movement, women in five Central Highlands provinces have over the past 3 years saved VND 35 billion to help 17,000 needy women develop household economies and stabilise their lives.

The movement enabled ethnic minority and religious women in the Central Highlands to grasp the State's policies and laws and the Party's guidelines for the improvement of their living standards and local stability and development, making contributions to foiling hostile forces' schemes.

Addressing the event, General Tran Dai Quang, Minister of Public Security, praised the achievements and contributions of ethnic minority and religious women in the Central Highlands and expressed confidence that they would further promote the movement for local stability, hunger elimination and poverty reduction and building new rural areas.

Translated by Son Ca