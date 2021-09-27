Outdoor sports and retail stores the latest activities to resume in Hà Nội

Hà Nội residents cycling in the Hồ Tây (West Lake) area. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have given the go-ahead for the resumption of outdoor sports, as well as the reopening of malls and retail outlets, from Tuesday as the COVID-19 situation in the capital is brought under control.

In an official dispatch dated Monday, the municipal People's Committee announced that outdoor sports activities of no more than 10 people will now be permitted, along with shopping malls, clothing and cosmetics stores being allowed to reopen.

However, restaurants and other food and drink establishments can still only offer take-away services, while continuing to adhere to the 5K principle and other preventive measures set by both the Ministry of Health and the city.

The municipal People's Committee has called on people to remain vigilant. Communication surrounding COVID-19 prevention and control must also be improved.

The city’s Department of Health is still responsible for coordinating with relevant agencies in conducting health screening, particularly testing in sealed-off and high-risk areas, and vaccination across the city.

Hà Nội departments, sectors and agencies have been asked to devise plans to meet possible future COVID-19 developments.

Hà Nội has not recorded any community COVID-19 infections in the past four days, after nearly 4,000 cases since late April (excluding cases in the clusters found in health ministry-managed hospitals based in Hà Nội).

6.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Hà Nội, with about 96.15 per cent of all residents aged 18 and above receiving at least one dose. More than one million people in the city are fully vaccinated. — VNS