Online ‘Vaccine for Mental Health’ programme offers help to HCM City residents during pandemic  programme

HCM CITY— An online programme called "Vắc xin tinh thần" (Vaccine for Mental Health) offering community activities for people during the COVID-19 pandemic was launched by organisations in HCM City this week.
The programme includes Prevention Measures & Ways to Improve Mental Health, Psychological Consulting Online Services and Things One Should Do after COVID-19 Infection.
Each topic is managed by a group of doctors and experts from Bình Dân Hospital and Thủ Đức Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital, who have worked to boost morale and help local people in the battle against the virus.
Doctors and experts will participate in online workshops and offer consultation services in psychological care.
The city's vaccination and COVID-19 testing programmes will also be included.
Shopping hotlines and services for quarantined people and those in locked-down areas will be featured.
Stories from volunteers who have assisted the city’s medical staff to test and vaccinate locals will be included.
"Through our programme, we want to encourage people and inspire love, unity, mercy, energy and belief in the COVID-19 fight," Dr. Ngô Thị Phương Lan, rector of the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and member of the programme's organising board, said.
"Appearing in the programme is a chance for our doctors, experts and volunteers to help people improve their health during the pandemic."
The programme "Vắc xin tinh thần" is organised by HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities in co-operation with the city's Department of Health and Department of Information and Communications.
People are encouraged to call the programme's hotline 0987 111 901 for more information.— VNS
