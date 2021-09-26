Online shopping rises 50% in Hà Nội during social distancing

HÀ NỘI Online shopping through e-commerce platforms by consumers in Hà Nội rose 30-50 per cent in four social distancing periods, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Acting Director of the department Trần Thị Phương Lan said that supplies of goods have been ensured in the city to meet the demand of local residents amid the social distancing measures.

The department has also rolled out measures to support farmers in selling their products, while allowing farm produce from 22 other cities and provinces to be sold in the capital city, she said, noting that over 200,000 tonnes of agricultural and aquatic products were consumed in only 10 days as of September 21.

Along with creating optimal conditions for the transport of goods, the city has quickly conducted testing and vaccination on labourers working in the goods distribution system. So far, all of them have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, said Lan.

She said that the department has urged the diversification of sale methods, focusing on promoting e-commerce.

Meanwhile, it has given advice to the municipal People's Committee on the issuance of a set of safe production and business criteria, along with guiding local firms to devise safe operation plans. The department has also listened to ideas from local enterprises to make proposals to authorised agencies on solutions to remove obstacles facing them, especially those relating to capital, tax, goods transport and export.

Once the pandemic is completely controlled, the department will give advice to the city’s authorities to launch trade facilitation programmes to help local firms sell their products, she said. — VNS