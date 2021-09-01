Online painting exhibition features August Revolution victory

The "Con duong doc lap" (Independence path) exhibition tells a story of the Vietnamese people staying united to overcome all difficulties and hardships to gain victory.

It affirms the great significance of the August Revolution and devotion of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the historical lessons for the national reform and international integration.

Particularly, many paintings at the event feature President Ho Chi Minh in important moments of the Vietnamese revolution, including "Mua xuan Bac về Pac Bo" (The Spring that Uncle Ho returns to Pac Bo) by painter Duong Tuan, showing the memories of President Ho Chi Minh's returning to Cao Bang on January 28, 1941 after more than 30 years of touring the world to seek ways to savage the nation.

The exhibition, which is organised on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and August Revolution, is available on the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum's website at vnfam.vn and fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/baotangmythuat.

Source: VNA