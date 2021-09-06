Online learning platform provides digital skills for Vietnamese workers

The platform was jointly developed by the General Department of Vocational Training under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam and Microsoft Vietnam.
It is part of a project to enhance access to digital skills training for young workers in Vietnam in the 2020 – 2021 period, which is an extension of Microsoft's on-going Global Skills Initiative (GSI) that was launched last year to address growing employment challenges resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the pilot period, the platform targets 3,000 migrant workers and vocational students in Ho Chi Minh City, and the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, who have demand for developing digital skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Park Mihyung, Chief of Mission IOM Vietnam, said she hoped that this platform will be popularized among people, students, workers, and disadvantaged groups in the society.
Deputy General Director of the General Department of Vocational Training Pham Vu Quoc Binh said the platform will help equip thousands of Vietnamese with necessary digital skills, which will help them ensure a more stable future.
According to Microsoft Vietnam, by early 2021, its Global Skills Initiative helped more than 30 million people in 249 countries and territories around the world access digital skills, including over 60,000 people from Vietnam.
Source: VNA
