Online COVID-19 steering centre set up at PM’s office

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday evening directed prevention and control measures for 2,594 communes, wards and towns of 19 southern localities that are undergoing social distancing through an online system set up in his office.
The online steering and examination centre for COVID-19 prevention and control has been established at the PM's office after he inspected COVID-19 prevention and control tasks at communes, wards and townships in HCM City, Hà Nội and southern Bình Dương and Đồng Nai Province.
The centre was created by the Việt Nam Post and Telecommunications (VNPT) and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) to connect the PM’s office with communes, wards and towns nationwide.
This is the first online system that helps the PM to quickly and directly examine and guide COVID-19 prevention and control in areas which are considered as the "fortresses" in the fight against the pandemic.
The PM appreciated the efforts of VNPT and Viettel in setting up the centre within a short space of time while ensuring quality.
The centre would serve as a tool to help the Government leader to regularly examine, supervise and direct communes, wards and towns as well as listen to their recommendations and proposals.
The same day, the PM examined COVID-19 prevention and control tasks at five communes, wards and towns in HCM City, Tiền Giang and Long An provinces.
He asked local authorities to continue implementing social distancing and quarantine measures more strictly and effectively, ensuring social security and making sure every citizen could get access to healthcare, while speeding up testing to promptly detect COVID-19 patients.
He also asked to increasing mobile healthcare centres following the Ministry of Health's guidance as well as organising vaccinations for people safely and effectively. — VNS
