Online book review competitions open to young readers

HCM CITY – Young people nationwide are encouraged to join the online book review competition ‘ Cuốn Sách Tôi Yêu’ (My Favourite Book) as part of an effort to encourage young readers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, targets young people and children.
Participants should make a video about their favourite book review. Their talk should provide a summary of the book's content, the value of the book, and why it is recommended for young readers. Their challenges, dreams and hopes can also be included.
Entries should be sent to bit.ly/sachvatritueviet before September 20.
More than 3,000 videos have been received since the launch of the contest in July.
Famous authors, poets and editors from leading publishing houses will be part of the jury.
People are invited to vote for their favourite entries via bit .ly/counsachtoiyeu2021.
One special prize and three first prizes will be presented. The contest's awards ceremony is expected to be held online in November.
Organised by the Kim Đồng Publishing House in July, the National Online Writing Contest targets children aged six to 15.
Participants are asked to write a book review about their favourite book. The writing must be no more than 1,000 words.
Video blogs, or vlogs, are encouraged and should be no more than five minutes long, featuring a book review.
The first prize will be VNĐ5 million (US$200) in cash and a gift card worth VNĐ3 million ($120) for use in Kim Đồng bookstores. The prizes will be presented in December.
"We hope the contest will give children a chance to improve their reading and writing, and make a video clip as well," said Vũ Quỳnh Liên, editor-in-chief of the Kim Đồng Publishing House.
"We believe that many new and good books will be introduced to young readers across the country after the contest's launch." VNS
