Officer returns lost property to owner

PANO – Lieutenant Colonel Truong Van Hao, a non-commissioned officer of the Planning and Investment Department under the Ministry of National Defence, returned a purse to its owner.

Earlier, Hao had found the purse on Ly Nam De Street on his way home. It contained over VND 16 million and some personal papers of a woman named Ngo Thi Thuy, working for the Vietnam Multimedia Corporation (VTC).

Immediately, he reported it to Guard Brigade 144, under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, to find the owner.

A day later, Hao and Brigade 144's leaders handed over the purse to its owner.

According to the department's leaders, despite facing many difficulties in daily life, Hao has strictly implemented all regulations and fulfilled his assigned tasks.

The department commended his act and recommended his superior to present him a certificate of merit.

Translated by Pham Huy