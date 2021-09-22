Officer returns lost property to owner

PANO – Lieutenant Colonel Truong Van Hao, a non-commissioned officer of the Planning and Investment Department under the Ministry of National Defence, returned a purse to its owner.
Earlier, Hao had found the purse on Ly Nam De Street on his way home. It contained over VND 16 million and some personal papers of a woman named Ngo Thi Thuy, working for the Vietnam Multimedia Corporation (VTC).
Immediately, he reported it to Guard Brigade 144, under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, to find the owner.
A day later, Hao and Brigade 144's leaders handed over the purse to its owner.
According to the department's leaders, despite facing many difficulties in daily life, Hao has strictly implemented all regulations and fulfilled his assigned tasks.
The department commended his act and recommended his superior to present him a certificate of merit.
Translated by Pham Huy
- How to Return a Lost Phone in Four Easy Steps
- Former chief procurator of Jilin province expelled from CPC, office
- Entrepreneur, 23, reveals how he started million-pound video business with only £50 after his parents lost £150k in the Northern Rock crisis
- New York's Island of Lost Souls: The largest mass burial site in America where more than 1 MILLION nameless adults and babies are laid to rest in trenches dug by inmates
- Shocking CCTV shows how Romanian burglary gang 'stole luxury goods worth MILLIONS as they raided up to 400 UK homes' and shipped profits back to Eastern Europe in one of country's biggest crime plots
- Wild Amazon faces destruction as Brazil’s farmers and loggers target national park
- They were inseparable for 57 YEARS - now, five months after the death of her beloved husband, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, 86, shares the heartbreak of losing your soulmate
- Season Finale Recap: Fear of the Walking DAUs
- A pad for the whole gang! Al Capone's first Chicago home 'with a secret bootlegging tunnel' goes on sale for $109,000 on the 90th anniversary of the gruesome Valentine’s Day massacre
- Karren Brady: ‘I’ve never walked away from anything – and I’m not going to start now’
- The East India Company: The original corporate raiders
- Leicester City’s title triumph: the inside story of an extraordinary season
- 'What he did is pathetic': Mosque 'killer' Brenton Tarrant's mother is 'bewildered' by her son's actions – as police take her into hiding over fears of revenge attacks
- What a decade it's been! From the most joyous occasions to the moments that shocked us, Reuters' best images from the last ten years captured them all
- The bloody clash that changed Britain
- Russian River recovery
- 50 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2019
- How the discovery of a Jewish banker's looted estate reunited a scattered family
- How two housekeepers took on the president and revealed that his company employed undocumented immigrants
- Clive Palmer's Galilee mine would use 770 billion litres of groundwater, but farmers can't use that in Land Court
Officer returns lost property to owner have 468 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.