Northern provinces warned of flash floods, landslides

A landslide on a section of road in Mường Tè District, the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu on August 24. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Northern mountainous provinces have been alerted about high risks of flash floods and landslides due to current torrential rains.

The provinces at risk are Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Lào Cai, Hà Giang, Yên Bái, Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that torrential rain hit the provinces from Sunday midnight.

Some locations saw high rainfall, such as: Tân Uyên District in Lai Châu Province (92.6mm), Bắc Hà District in Lào Cai Province (84.6mm), Lục Yên District in Yên Bái Province (92.4mm) and Vị Xuyên District in Hà Giang Province (72.4mm), the centre said.

Early Monday morning, the heavy rain continued, with rainfall of 85mm in Mường Tè District, Lai Châu Province; 71mm in Mường Nhé District in Điện Biên Province; and 113mm in Trấn Yên District, Yên Bái Province, the centre said.

The centre warned that downpours of up to 70mm would continue until Tuesday.

Heavy rain also blanketed the central, Central Highlands and southern provinces since Monday morning and were forecast to continue until Tuesday, the centre said.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that people should be very vigilant, carefully observe geological phenomena and quickly move away from areas where landslides may occur.

To stay alert for landslides, it is necessary to watch for changes that occur, such new cracks in walls, ceilings or floors; extensive cracks in the ground or walkways; the ground blisters, water gushes out from the ground at many new locations; fences, walls, power poles and trees are tilted.

People are advised to notice changes in water flow. If the water is turning from clear to cloudy, this is also a sign that a landslide is about to happen.

Flash floods often happen very quickly and unexpectedly. Therefore, people need to limit travel by rivers and streams after floods.

The committee also said the provinces where torrential rains occurred should check on residents in high-risk areas of flash floods and landslides and move them to safe places; arrange traffic police to instruct people to safely move in inundated areas; prepare both human resources and equipment to ensure smooth traffic on the main roads during heavy rains.

High UV index

The national centre for hydro-meteorological forecasting also warned that the ultraviolet (UV) index will be at a very high level between Tuesday and Thursday in Cà Mau Province and central localities of Thừa Thiên – Huế, Đà Nẵng, Hội An and Nha Trang.

The UV index will be also at very high level on Wednesday and Thursday in HCM City while it will be at high level between Tuesday and Thursday in Hà Nội.

A UV index of 2.5-5.4 is moderate, 5.5-7.4 is high risk, 7.5 -10.4 is very high, and more than 10.5 or higher is considered dangerous.

Health experts recommend people wear protective clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, collared jackets, long trousers, and wide hats to cover their face, neck and ears.

People should wear sunglasses to protect their eyes, and choose lenses with UV protection. — VNS