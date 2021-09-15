Northern provinces urged to improve regional linkage and planning

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng chairs an online meeting on socio-development and public investment for northern provinces on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the ministry

HÀ NỘI — Regional linkage and planning was important to the development of every single locality and the whole northern region, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an online meeting on next year's socio-economic development plan and public investment plan for the northern region, Dũng said that proper regional linkage and planning would help localities make use of their advantages but not destroy the motivations of others.

The northern region of Việt Nam is divided into two economic zones with the northern midland and mountainous zone consisting of 14 provinces – Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Bắc Giang, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La and Hòa Bình.

The Red River Delta zone consists of ten provinces and cities – Bắc Ninh, Hà Nam, Hà Nội, Hải Dương, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thái Bình and Vĩnh Phúc.

In the last eight months, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, provinces in the region maintained a stable macroeconomy, ensured social security and continued trade and production activities.

In the first half of this year, provinces in the two zones had high economic growth rates such as Hòa Bình 16.1 per cent, Vĩnh Phúc 14.21 per cent, Hải Phòng 13.52 per cent, Sơn La 10.67 per cent, Hà Nam 10.41 per cent, Bắc Giang 10.2 per cent and Lai Châu 10.08 per cent.

The two zones contributed VNĐ406.6 trillion (US$18 billion) to State budget in the first eight months of this year, accounting for 38.25 per cent of the total national budget collection.

Their export value in the first eight months was $108.62 billion, accounting for more than half of the country's export value. The two zones attracted foreign direct investment of $6.9 billion in the eight months.

Provinces of Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang successfully controlled major COVID-19 outbreaks, which helped people and enterprises soon resume daily activities and production.

According to the ministry, the northern region is expected to achieve a growth rate of 7.04 per cent this year due to the pandemic and its impacts on society, production and trade, particularly reduced demand for key exports like cars, motorbikes, mobile phones and electronic components.

The ministry also forecasts that next year, the region's gross regional domestic products (GRDP) would reach 7.91 per cent with an average income of VNĐ110 million per year per capita. The northern region will gain about $98 billion from exports.

In 2022, Việt Nam would continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as, despite projected recoveries, the world's economy still faces risks and challenges relating to financial crisis, public debt, trade and investment.

“The years 2022 and 2023 are the time for Việt Nam's economy to recover from the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng.

This is part of the national economic recovery plan which the ministry is completing and expects to submit to the Government next month.

The plan was quickly developed after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính last month asked for scenarios to restore and boost Việt Nam's economy in the new situation when the COVID-19 is under control.

"As Việt Nam has been making efforts to get COVID-19 vaccines for about 70 per cent of its population early next year to achieve herd immunity, sufficient vaccination will pave the way for the country's economic recovery," Dũng said.

"Restructuring the tourism industry is key for the post-COVID-19 development of the northern region," Dũng said, asking localities to have tourism development plans in the new normal stage.

"It is necessary to connect tourist destinations in the region with tourism routes. Inter-provincial tours will help attract more visitors and promote tourism of localities," he said.

Some northern provinces would host major national and international events including the SEA Games. Thus, the provinces should take advantage of these occasions to promote their images, he said. VNS