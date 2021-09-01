Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C

As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice. Tree branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang are covered with ice drops as temperature drops down to -9 degrees Celsius (Photo: VNA) VNA Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C The Mau Son mountain area in Lang Son Province is being blanketed by snow and ice as the temperature has dropped to minus 1 degrees centigrade.

