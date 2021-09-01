As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice. Tree branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang are covered with ice drops as temperature drops down to -9 degrees Celsius (Photo: VNA) VNA Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C The Mau Son mountain area in Lang Son Province is being blanketed by snow and ice as the temperature has dropped to minus 1 degrees centigrade.
- Phia Oac mountain range frozen in white frost
- Tourists flock to Mau Son Mountain for watching snow
- Kendall Jenner is lost in a rose garden for her latest Vogue cover as she takes a break from filming her last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
- The Brrrrrrritish Isles: Snow-coated Britain wakes to fresh warning of ice and freezing fog after England suffers COLDEST night of winter so far with -11.1C low
- The road to SNOW-where: Gridlocked drivers are trapped on blizzard-hit A1 as Met Office issues fresh ice alert for whole of England after millions wake to fresh coating of white... amid fears Beast from East II will bring back 2018 chaos
- UK weather: Met Office issues warning as snow and ice forecast this weekend
- Are we heading for a K2 calamity? It's the last great conquest in climbing - to scale the 'Savage Mountain'... in winter. Now 70 climbers are racing for the summit
- The best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases and covers for 2021
- Pittsburgh Weather: Inversion Traps Moisture, Leading To Steady Cool Temperatures
Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C have 296 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.