Non-governmental organisations team up to support children orphaned by COVID-19

A representative from the Hồ Chí Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Committee visits and presents gifts to children orphaned by COVID-19 in the city. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Three non-governmental organisations in Việt Nam have teamed up to launch the "You are not alone" campaign to support children orphaned by COVID-19, the hidden victims of the pandemic.

The NGOs taking part are the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD), Saigon Children's Charity (saigonchildren) and Capacity Building and Support Center for Women and Children (CSWC).

The "You are not alone" campaign aims to support disadvantaged children orphaned, as well as extending support towards the wider community through an open application system where any orphaned child outside their existing networks can seek help.

According to estimates from HCM City Department of Education and Training, in HCM City alone, 1,517 children at all levels of education have been orphaned by COVID-19 in the past few months. This number is much higher when considering all the children not included in the education system, and in other provinces and cities of the country.

In combination with governmental support, participation of NGOs specialising in supporting children is essential to the transparent and efficient concentration and allocation of resources.

Children losing a parent are at risk of serious psychological trauma, which, without proper support, can have serious long-term impacts on their mental wellbeing and curtail their chances of success in later life. In particular, children with families already in difficult financial circumstances, who have now lost the main provider for the family, will require material support along with long-term commitment towards education and emotional support.

"You are not alone" will focus not only on providing financial support to the children, but will also provide mental support and guidance.

Combining the diverse experiences and expertise in social work, the participating organisations will help children in coping with the traumas of bereavement, provide responsible counselling on issues surrounding life and education, encourage and assist children in their personal development, and create a safety net to support these children in the absence of their parent.

Collaboration between participating organisations will help these children overcome the psychological shock and trauma of losing a parent, and prevent this tragedy from affecting the child's potential.

Registration for support can be made at the website https://emkhongleloi.com. — VNS