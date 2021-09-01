No Vietnamese affected in Afghanistan’s aiport attack: Spokeswoman

HÀ NỘI — No Vietnamese citizen has been affected in the terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul capital city of Afghanistan on August 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on August 31.
In reply to queries about Việt Nam's reaction to the attack that caused serious casualties at the airport, Hằng said Việt Nam condemns terrorist attacks in any form.
She also conveyed profound condolences to families of the victims of the attack.
Hằng added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan, concurrently Afghanistan, to continue reviewing and conducting citizen protection work.
Việt Nam calls on concerned parties in Afghanistan to ensure security and safety of all Afghan citizens and foreigners living in the country, including Vietnamese citizens, she said. — VNS
