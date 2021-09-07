No COVID-19 vaccination for children yet, amid supply shortage: Health ministry

- A-maze-ing system helps keep drivers safe
- Southern COVID-19 hit localities urged to take stronger actions to reduce COVID-19 fatalities
- E-commerce platforms resume delivery in HCM City as ban is lifted in red zones
- Military Medical Academy shares information on immunogenicity of Nanocovax vaccine
- More than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
HÀ NỘI — The health ministry is looking for COVID-19 vaccines, including types that can be used for people below 18 years old, amid calls for inoculation of children as the new school year begins.
Việt Nam is set to receive 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by April 2022, enough to cover 70 per cent of the population, based on existing agreements, the health ministry noted in a document in response to the Government Office regarding vaccinations of children.
However, despite efforts to get access to vaccine sources, supplies to Việt Nam remain limited and can only meet a fraction of the needs, so it is urging localities to vaccinate priority groups from 18 years old and above – including medical personnel, frontline workers, elderly people, people with underlying health conditions, etc.
When more supplies are available, the health ministry would issue guidelines for vaccination of children below 18 years old.
The Vietnamese health ministry has signed an amendment to the original deal of 31 million doses with Pfizer for another 20 million doses specifically for nine million children between 12-18 years old, to be delivered in the final quarter of the year.
Previously, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during a meeting on education activities asked the health ministry to look for vaccine supplies to soon allow students to return to in-person learning as many localities in the country are shutting schools amid severe COVID-19 outbreaks.
To date, Việt Nam has received only about 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
As of September 5, 21.5 million doses have been administered, with 3.2 million people having been fully vaccinated, according to Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long. — VNS
- Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn Told to Vaccinate Children as Measles Outbreak Linked to Israel Travel
- Parents of Fully-vaccinated Children with Cancer Want Answers to the Question:“Is There a Vaccine/Cancer Connection?
- Children's EpiPen allergy medication 'out of stock' amid worldwide shortage
- Twin Cities hospitals face critical shortage of pain medications
- Health officials search for answers in deadly New Jersey viral infection
- A bummer for Canada's legal pot market: Weed shortages
- Health officials on alert for West Nile virus amid Labor Day activities
- The Anti-Vaccine Lobby’s Revenge Candidate is Running in North Dallas
- A Year After Hurricane Maria, School Closures Make Trauma Worse For Puerto Rico's Children
- Deadly Attack Amid Ebola Outbreak Stalls Containment Efforts
- Successful shingles vaccine has company under pressure to meet demand
- When we have mental health crises, are our schools, churches doctors offices prepared?
- When we have mental health crises, are our schools, churches or doctors offices prepared?
- Harris County schools with the highest percentage of vaccine exemptions for personal reasons
- Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare
- Doctors praise U.S. expansion of HPV vaccine
- Hurricane Maria's Effect On The Health Care Industry Is Threatening Lives Across The U.S.
- Merck Pulls Out Of Agreement To Supply Life-Saving Vaccine To Millions Of Kids
- After record severe flu season in 2017, Coloradans urged to get vaccinated early
- Governor open to requiring childhood vaccinations
No COVID-19 vaccination for children yet, amid supply shortage: Health ministry have 591 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.