Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year

Officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane as well as students' parents attended the event.
Speaking at the ceremony, rector of the school Sivanheuang Phengkhammay said that despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has striven to ensure that students' learning was not disrupted in the 2020-2021 school year.
Thanks to the great efforts of the teachers, the school’s educational activities continued to achieve encouraging results, she said.
While congratulating the teachers and students on the occasion of the new school year, Tran Dai Thang, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, asked the school's management board to devise a specific plan in line with the actual situation and soon apply technology in teaching to promote their achievements.
He also underscored the importance of transferring knowledge about Vietnam’s culture and history to deepen the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos and help overseas Vietnamese children and Lao students understand more about the country and people of Vietnam.
Source: VNA
- Framingham Public Schools Hires New IT Director
- Vietnamese high school expels students for bad-mouthing teachers on Facebook
- More military academies and schools start new academic year
- Meet Saira Blair, West Virginia’s Very Conservative New 18-Year-Old Lawmaker
- Lao PM visits, co-chairs inter-governmental committee meeting in Vietnam
- How Vietnam’s ethnic minorities celebrate Lunar New Year
- Musical drama on love to release in New Year
- New Year celebrations of Giay ethnic people
- From rural school student to Amazon staff
- Better school facilities help students and teachers
- American war veterans yearn for Vietnamese girlfriends for decades
- New Zealand naval frigate on visit to Ho Chi Minh City
- Alexandria church, school await new beginning after tornado
- 3 of 10 charter school applicants should be approved in East Baton Rouge, evaluator says; see list
- District 211 School Calendar 2019-2020: Important Dates To Know
- Bensalem Teachers, School Board Reach Agreement
- Petition Criticizes North Penn's Response To School Threats
- Spring ISD adds new courses to its education planning guide for 2020-21 school year
- D205 Appoints Two New Assistant Principals
- New year resolve: making high schools sports all it can be requires total "team" effort
Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year have 341 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.