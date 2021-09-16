Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year

Officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane as well as students' parents attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, rector of the school Sivanheuang Phengkhammay said that despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has striven to ensure that students' learning was not disrupted in the 2020-2021 school year.

Thanks to the great efforts of the teachers, the school’s educational activities continued to achieve encouraging results, she said.

While congratulating the teachers and students on the occasion of the new school year, Tran Dai Thang, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, asked the school's management board to devise a specific plan in line with the actual situation and soon apply technology in teaching to promote their achievements.

He also underscored the importance of transferring knowledge about Vietnam’s culture and history to deepen the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos and help overseas Vietnamese children and Lao students understand more about the country and people of Vietnam.

Source: VNA