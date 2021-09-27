New resolution eases requirements for Work Permit applications for foreigners.

HÀ NỘI — Thanks to Government's Resolution No. 105/NQ-CP on support for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, the criteria for obtaining a Work Permit as a foreigner in Việt Nam has been eased.
To resolve some of the difficulties facing enterprises and foreign workers, this resolution has been approved by the Prime Minister and was issued on September 9.
To facilitate foreign workers coming to work in Việt Nam, the Government requested the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to relax some of the regulations and conditions on granting and extending Work Permits, while ensuring pandemic prevention and control measures are not compromised.
Under Point A, Clause 3, Article 3 of Decree No. 152/2020/ND-CP, foreigners must hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or an equivalent degree, and have at least three years of work experience in the field were trained. That experience and academic qualification must match the job that the Work Permit application is related to.
This rule has now been eased; foreigners must still hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or an equivalent degree, and have at least three years of work experience in a field relating to the Work Permit application.
However, Point A, Clause 6, Article 3 of Decree No 152/2020/ND-CP states that the requirement for "having at least three years of work experience in the specialities that workers were trained in" has now been amended to "having at least three years of work experience that matches the jobs foreigners plan to work in Việt Nam".
Point B, Clause 4, Article 9 of Decree No. 152/2020/ND-CP supports this with the term "giấy chứng nhận" (testimonial). This means that previous issued Work Permits can now be used as documentation to prove eligibility for new Work Permit applications, removing the need for all previous experience to have been gained outside of Việt Nam.
It now reads: "The papers proving experts and technical workers under regulations in Clauses 3, 6 in Article 3 of this Decree are: diplomas, degrees, certificates, testimonials; confirmation documents issued by agencies, organisations, and enterprises in other countries about the years of experience of experts and technical workers; or the already granted work permits to prove experience." — VNS
