New COVID cases down by more than 2,000 in 24 hours

An area in Viet Hung Ward, Long Bien District was put under lockdown yesterday after a suspected COVID-19 case was detected. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The daily increase of COVID-19 cases dropped below 10,000 on Saturday, more than 2,000 less than the previous day.

The total number of new infections in the past 24 hours was 9,373 – the first time the figure fell below 10,000 in the past two weeks.

The total number of cases seen in Việt Nam now stands at 677,023.

Just 13 of the new infections were imported and the rest community transmissions.

There were also 220 COVID-related deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 16,857, while 14,903 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the amount of recoveries to 448,368.

HCM City recorded the highest number of infections with 4,237, followed by Bình Dương (2,877), Đồng Nai (939), Long An (236), Tiền Giang (197).

The other cases were detected in Kiên Giang (168), An Giang (143), Đắk Lắk (91), Đắk Nông (70), Tây Ninh (66), Quảng Bình (45), Bình Định (45), Cần Thơ (43), Đồng Tháp (30), Khánh Hòa (28), Quảng Ngãi (23), Bình Thuận (21), Hà Nội (19), Ninh Thuận (14), Bình Phước (10), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (10), Quảng Trị (9), Phú Yên (8), Bạc Liêu (8), Trà Vinh (5), Nghệ An (4), Thanh Hóa (4), Cà Mau (3), Quảng Nam (3), Bến Tre (1), Lào Cai (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1), and Lâm Đồng (1).

The latest deaths were recorded in HCM City (165), Bình Dương (39), Kiên Giang (7), Tây Ninh (3), Đồng Tháp (2), and one each in Bình Thuận, Thanh Hóa, Quảng Ngãi and Hà Nội.

Fifteen provinces out of 63 have not detected any new infections in the past two weeks.

They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Hà Nam, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình and Nam Định.

More than 33.5 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with 6,347,095 million people fully vaccinated. — VNS