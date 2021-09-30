New COVID-19 cases continue to fall on Thursday with less than 8,000 cases being reported today

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 7,940 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the tally since the start of the pandemic to 790,755 cases.
4,550 cases were detected in the community and outside of concentrated quarantine or locked down areas. Three were imported.
The death toll increased 159 deaths, raising the total tally to 19,301, accounting for 2.5 per cent of total infections. Average deaths over the past seven days stands are 177 deaths a day.
HCM City, the country's current largest pandemic hotspot, reported the highest number of infections with 4,372 cases, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương province (2,103), Đồng Nai (626), An Giang (172), Long An (125) and Kiên Giang (79).
Hà Nội reported one case after going five straight days with no reported community cases.
Other locally-transmited cases were found in Đắk Lắk (64), Tiền Giang (49), Hà Nam (45), Cần Thơ (41), Tây Ninh (39), Bình Thuận (38), Khánh Hòa (30), Quảng Bình (21), Bình Phước (16), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Thọ (14), Nghệ An (13), Quảng Ngãi (10), Đắk Nông (10), Đồng Tháp (9), Bình Định (7), Vĩnh Long (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Phú Yên (4), Bến Tre (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Kon Tum (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Quảng Trị (2), Trà Vinh (1), Hà Tĩnh (1) and Thanh Hóa (1).
A total of 25,322 patients were given the all-clear on September 30, raising the number of recoveries to 608,831.
A total of 6,815 COVID-19 patients are in a serious condition; 27 patients are on life support.
983,839 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, bringing the total so far to more than 42.1 million doses. Nearly 9.5 million people in Việt Nam have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. — VNS
- South Korea reports 169 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths
- South Korea reports 142 more COVID-19 cases, total 346
- 6 positive Covid-19 cases in Italian town cause shutdown of public spaces
- South Korea reports first COVID-19 death as infected cases reach 104
- China says fewer new cases show efforts to control novel coronavirus COVID-19 working
- Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown after COVID-19 deaths, South Korean cases spike
- Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown after COVID-19 deaths
- VN Environment Ministry demands proper disposal of face masks to prevent COVID-19 spread
- Two more COVID-19 patients in Malaysia discharged
- COVID-19 | Drop in new China virus cases as toll reaches 2,345: govt
- Taiwan records its first COVID-19 death as global toll passes 1,600
- Official allays fears of COVID-19 in Ladakh
- U.S. flies 338 Americans home from cruise ship, including 14 with COVID-19
- COVID-19: Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies
- China sees fewer suspected cases of COVID-19: official
- Lebanon confirms first case of COVID-19, two more suspected
- Investors track ships, chase rumors to get edge on COVID-19 risks
- Investors track ships, chase rumours to get edge on COVID-19 risks
- COVID-19 | Quarantined cruise ship passengers start disembarking in Japan
- Covid-19 death toll rises to 8 in Iran, infections to 43
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall on Thursday with less than 8,000 cases being reported today have 487 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.