New born babies recover from COVID-19

A newborn baby and mother head home after recovering from COVID-19 in Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of Trần Ngọc

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two newborn babies who contracted COVID-19 from their mothers have made a full recovering after just a week in hospital.

And four other children, under the age of four, have also been declared coronavirus-free after treatment in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

Director of the city's Hoà Vang health centre, Dr Nguyễn Đại Vĩnh said the two babies, both boys, tested negative before going home for quarantine and medical checks on Monday.

Vĩnh said the two mothers – who both been had infected with SARS-COV-2 – gave birth on September 7-8 at the field hospital.

He said three other boys under four years old, and a one-year girl all tested negative after two weeks at the hospital. They need two more weeks home quarantine under medical supervision.

Earlier, a newborn baby and mother were also declared healthy and released from the hospital on September 5.

A 101-year-old woman was the oldest patient to recover from COVID-19 on September 1.

The city's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said the number of cases has sharply declined in the past three days with a ratio of under 20 each day.

No new community infections were reported on September 12-13, while the number of 'green zones' with no community infections has increased from 14 to 23 in just a week.

The city said it has reserved safe traffic routes in green zones for better transportation and take-away services as well as access to traditional markets.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Quảng Nam province has been tracing SARS-COV-2 infection sources at Điện Nam-Điện Ngọc industrial zones in Điện Bàn town after 19 cases were found at three businesses.

Quảng Ngãi People's Committee also closed all fishing ports to prevent community spread. It eased restrictions in controlled areas that are showing positive results, including Quảng Ngãi city; Trà Phong commune of Trà Bồng District, Tư Nghĩa, Sơn Tịnh and Bình Sơn districts.

The province also planned to bring 200 pregnant women from HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai for quarantine and prenatal care in their home towns.

It said Quảng Ngãi Fellowman Association donated VNĐ 2 billion (US$87,000) to support people returning home from southern provinces since early June. — VNS