Naval troops honored for excellent performance during Army Games 2021

The event drew the participation of Chief of the VPN, Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, and other leaders and representatives of the VPN, and members of the contingent from the service's Naval Region 4.

On behalf of the VPN, Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem hailed and commended the fruitful achievements of the VPN's contingent in their first participation in the Army Games. They not only contributed to affirming the VPN's capability of mastering modern equipment, but also raised the service's position in the international arena.

In order to further promote their competence in the next games, Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem requested Naval Region 4's Party Organization and Chain-of-Command to direct its affiliated units to promote training in line with reality while ensuring high combat readiness.

In addition, the VPN's contingent should show their professionalism and high determination in affirming its competence during training, making full use of modern weapons and equipment.

During the event, Second-in-Command Officer and Chief of Staff of Brigade 162 under the Naval Region 4 and Head of the VPN's contingent, Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong, briefed delegates on the training and task performance of the contingent for the Army Games 2021. He affirmed that thanks to the care of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, as well as the VPN and the Naval Region 4 Command, the contingent fulfilled their assigned missions in the competition with high records.

Reportedly, the Vietnamese naval contingent bagged the silver medal. Particularly, the naval athletes landed on the first place in the AK-176 naval rapid-fire gun shooting contest and shared the first prize with the host Russia in two events, "Controlling water intake at the shoreline training facility" and "Using life-saving appliances." Meanwhile, in the "14.5mm marine pedestal machine" and "Sea Training" events, the Vietnamese naval team performed well and came second.

During the ceremony, the VPN Command presented certificates of merits to groups and individuals performing excellently during the Army Games 2021.

Translated by Minh Anh