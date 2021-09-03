National Defense Academy’s President gets rank promoted

The event was attended by Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, and representatives from central agencies, the Ministries of National Defense and Public Security, the General Staff, and the Political General Department.

According to the decision, President of the National Defense Academy Tran Viet Khoa was promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Speaking at the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the rank promotion demonstrates the absolute trust of the leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense on President of the National Defense Academy Tran Viet Khoa.

The State President also asked the newly-promoted senior lieutenant general and other leaders of the academy to try their best to further promote the role and position of the academy as the leading training center for operational and strategic-level officers and the leading military and defense research center of the military and the nation. He emphasized that the academy should focus on raising its training quality, closely follow and forecast situational developments to make timely recommendations on military and defense issues to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense.

He expected that under the leadership of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa, the academy will promote studies on Vietnam's military, defense, military art and military culture to serve as the scientific ground to devise policies and guidelines on national construction and defense of the Party and State.

President Phuc hoped that Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa will continue studying to raise his political stance and competence, so as to fulfill all assigned tasks.

At the event, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa thanked the leaders of the Party, the State and the Ministry of National Defense for their trust and affirmed that he will exert utmost efforts to successfully fulfill all assigned missions.

