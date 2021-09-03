National Defense Academy’s President gets rank promoted

The event was attended by Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, and representatives from central agencies, the Ministries of National Defense and Public Security, the General Staff, and the Political General Department.
According to the decision, President of the National Defense Academy Tran Viet Khoa was promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.
Speaking at the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the rank promotion demonstrates the absolute trust of the leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense on President of the National Defense Academy Tran Viet Khoa.
The State President also asked the newly-promoted senior lieutenant general and other leaders of the academy to try their best to further promote the role and position of the academy as the leading training center for operational and strategic-level officers and the leading military and defense research center of the military and the nation. He emphasized that the academy should focus on raising its training quality, closely follow and forecast situational developments to make timely recommendations on military and defense issues to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense.
He expected that under the leadership of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa, the academy will promote studies on Vietnam's military, defense, military art and military culture to serve as the scientific ground to devise policies and guidelines on national construction and defense of the Party and State.
President Phuc hoped that Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa will continue studying to raise his political stance and competence, so as to fulfill all assigned tasks.
At the event, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Viet Khoa thanked the leaders of the Party, the State and the Ministry of National Defense for their trust and affirmed that he will exert utmost efforts to successfully fulfill all assigned missions.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Defense! Defense! Five Stocks That Win In Every Market Scenario
- Trump administration seeks to OK logging more than half of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest
- The Pope And The President - A Glimpse Of The Future
- Don't Fall Victim to the Karate - Myth If You're Looking For a Self-Defense-Based Martial Art
- Let's Make Obama President of Iraq and Make it a US Territory!
- The Criminal Defense Lawyer Association
- National Auto Insurance Company Review
- Get the Jump on July Promotions in June With Flag Day
- Cost Versus Promotional Conference Bags
- Learning Martial Arts Online - Real or Get Real?
- Hospitals Get Failing Grade on Breastfeeding Support
- Getting Your Money's Worth From the Government
- President Trump not ending the endless war in Syria
- What Makes A Great President?
- Obama--A Litmus Test of Social, Economic and Political Maturity of Our Nation
- Next President Will Raise the Social Security Retirement Age!
- Joyful Assignment For the Next President - Formulation of a Unified National Energy Policy
- Oregon State Pulls Off Upset Against the Top Ranked Trojans
- Reverend Wright? Reverend Wrong? An Obamanation? Or Loves Our Nation? You Decide!
- President Potato Head and His Christian Soldiers
National Defense Academy’s President gets rank promoted have 518 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.