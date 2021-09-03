National Day celebrated in Spain

Addressing the event, Ambassador Hoang Xuan Hai emphasized the great significance of the National Day, and highlighted the glorious feats of Vietnam during the national building and safeguarding cause over the past 76 years, especially Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in the renewal, international integration and national development process in the past 35 years which help turn Vietnam into a dynamic developing country and raise the country's position in the international arena.
Hai also reviewed the development of Vietnam-Spain relations since they established their diplomatic ties on May 23, 1977, and set up the strategic partnership towards the future in 2009. The bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation is developing well, with two-way trade hitting USD 3 billion in recent years.
The diplomat committed to further developing the Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership.
Source: VNA
