NA leader arrives in Austria for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

The conference, which is being jointly held by the IPU and the Austrian Parliament from September 6-8 in in-person format, is themed "Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet."
NA Chairman Hue is scheduled to deliver speeches on the overall topic of the conference and at some discussions, focusing on sustainable development, the response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.
On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese NA leader will have meetings with leaders of the IPU, parliaments of some countries and some international organisations. He will also attend a Vietnam-Austria business forum.
The conference is a new and special mechanism of the IPU, aiming to contribute a common voice to the United Nations on the settlement of global issues. It is held every five years.
Also on September 5 evening, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Vietnamese Ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Austria and Germany.
He lauded the efforts of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, including those in Europe, in implementing the vaccine diplomacy, asking the ambassadors to continue to work hard by all means and all channels to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.
The ambassadors should exert more efforts to seek more vaccine sources and remove all obstacles in procedures to bring vaccines and medical supplies home as fast and soon as possible, he requested.
Source: VNA
- Catalan leaders' lawyer attacks 'vaudeville' case as trial begins
- Catalan leaders facing rebellion charges flee to Belgium
- UN climate summit: Macron urges world leaders to think green
- NA Vice Chairwoman busy with sidelines meetings at IPU-141
- NA Vice Chairwoman busy with meetings at IPU-141
- UK Parliament reopens – what next for Brexit?
- Political crisis? What political crisis! Cheery Jacob Rees-Mogg dons a morning suit as he laughs and jokes his way through the State Opening of Parliament
- DOMINIC LAWSON: Of course they won't admit it, but European leaders want to see Brexit done - and fast
- HENRY DEEDES on a State Opening that was more panto than Parliament as the regal weariness in her Majesty's glare raises questions as to whether the Queen was happy to be there
- A faintly surreal SNP conference
- The Queen swaps her 2.5lb Imperial Crown for a lighter tiara in a major break with tradition as she gives her speech at the State Opening of Parliament alongside Prince Charles and Camilla
- Brexit promises as Tory conference begins
- Full text: Jeremy Corbyn’s conference speech
- Full text: Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech
- PM returns for Commons showdown over Parliament suspension
- Can Italy's populist leader return to power?
- Gyula Remes died on parliament's doorstep. Was the outcry of MPs just for show?
- Six things we learnt from Jo Swinson’s conference speech
- Leeds press conference RECAP
- Peru's 'interim leader' steps down after one day
NA leader arrives in Austria for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament have 456 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.