NA Chairwoman attends ceremony marking Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties

The top legislator attended the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands as part of her official visit to the country from March 26-28.

Vietnam and the Netherlands have become a strategic partner of each other in major spheres like climate change response and water management, and food security and sustainable development, she said.

Such cooperative achievements have been reaped not only for the past 45 years but more than 400 years since Dutch vessels anchored at Vietnam's Hoi An port to trade rice and pepper, the NA Chairwoman stressed.

Nowadays, the Netherlands is affirming its role as Vietnam's leading European investment and trade partner, with famous businesses like Heineken, Damen, Unilever, Fiesland Campina and Philips, she said.

The leader hailed contributions of the Dutch firms to Vietnam's socio-economic development and integration, as well as cooperation between the two countries, for the sake of their people.

The sectoral strategic partnership has created a premise for bilateral collaboration in all related areas like marine economy, infrastructure, agriculture, national defence and education, she said.

Noting Vietnam's reform efforts in all fields, NA Chairwoman Ngan said the country has received valuable support of the Netherland on the path, through various cooperation programmes.

The leader expressed her belief that the bilateral relationship will continue to yield fruits, and that cultural and art exchange programmes, along with investment and trade promotion forums to be held in the two countries in 2018 will help bring the them closer to each other.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water ManagementCora van Nieuwenhuizen, emphasised similarities shared by Vietnam and the Netherlands.

She applauded cooperative achievements gained by the two countries over the past decade, especially in water management and climate change combat, with the most noteworthy being the Mekong Delta Plan 2013.

The Netherlands wants to maintain the close cooperation with Vietnam towards a Mekong Delta of sustainability and prosperity, she said.

Source: VNA